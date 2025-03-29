The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match was a thriller won at the last over by Delhi Capitals, with just one wicket left. Now, the Delhi-based franchise will host last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad next at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30. The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match is the only second game for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18, while it's the third for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had also won their first match but lost the second won by a big margin against Lucknow Super Giants, the same team against whom DC won. DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 10.

The first match of IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad played was a sheer entertainer, which they won by 44 runs against Rajasthan Royals after posting a mammoth total of 286/6. In the second match, they lost to Lucknow Super Giants at home, after a horrendous display with the ball, when LSG made 193 in just 16.1 overs to win. Delhi Capitals had an even more exciting start, where a victory was looking impossible after a sheer batting collapse. But, Ashutosh Sharma with a brilliant 66-run knock earned DC a one-wicket win over LSG.

Visakhapatnam Weather Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Visakhapatnam and will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, March 30. As the game will begin in the afternoon, a scorching heat is expected during the scheduled start. The temperature during 3:30 PM is expected to be around 32 degrees Celcius. The temperature might however dip to 28 degrees Celcius. The sky is expected to remain clear, with no chances of rain. KL Rahul Joins Delhi Capitals Squad, Spotted Batting in Nets Ahead of DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium has been observed to be batting-friendly in the past. Even in the last game, the bounce was predictable for the batters to target shots. There is a minimum advantage for bowlers. Teams would target to chase in this venue during evening matches, as dew plays an important factor, but since the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match will happen in the afternoon, there isn't expected to be a difference in batting first or second.

