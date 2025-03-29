Mumbai, March 29: Ahmedabad witnessed a landmark moment for Indian golf with the launch of the Adani-PGTI Golf Training Academy at the Belvedere Golf & Country Club. The initiative, a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), aims to elevate golf’s presence in India and cultivate a new generation of global champions. Adding to the excitement, the Adani Group also announced its entry into Indian professional golf with the launch of the ‘Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025'. Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational Aims To Bring T20-Style Thrill to Golf With Mixed Format.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev, who attended the launch event, lauded the Adani Group’s commitment to promoting golf and other sports in India. In his address, he emphasised the importance of corporate support in nurturing sporting talent and broadening the accessibility of non-cricketing disciplines.

Kapil Dev Backs Adani Group

“Most of the time, we see focus on cricket, but it makes me very happy that you are giving time to other sports like golf. Every tournament is a boost to the game. Tournaments bring in good people, attract top companies, and that’s what we need to grow the sport.” Kapil Dev said.

Drawing a parallel with cricket, Kapil Dev highlighted how academies play a crucial role in shaping future stars. "Why do we go to good schools and colleges? Because they produce top students. The same applies to sports. If there are quality academies in every city, we will create good golfers just like we have produced great cricketers."

The Adani-PGTI Golf Training Academy aims to provide world-class infrastructure and coaching to aspiring golfers, offering them a platform to develop their skills at a professional level. With training facilities in Ahmedabad, the initiative seeks to make golf more accessible and nurture young talents across the country.

Kapil Dev also stressed the importance of hosting large-scale tournaments and grassroots events to encourage young players. “If there are more tournaments for children, parents will feel motivated to push them towards the sport. That’s the future - creating opportunities through well-equipped ranges and practice grounds,” he added.

