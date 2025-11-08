New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced the Indian Men's Hockey Team for the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30. Sanjay has been named Captain of the squad for the prestigious invitational event.

India will open their campaign against Korea on November 23, followed by Belgium on November 24. The Men in Blue will then face hosts Malaysia on November 26 and New Zealand on November 27, before concluding their league stage against Canada on November 29. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on November 30, according to a press release from Hockey India.

The squad features goalkeepers Pawan and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, while the defensive unit comprises Poovanna Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas and Captain Sanjay. The midfield will be marshalled by Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Leading the attack for India will be forwards Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek. The standbys for the tournament include Varun Kumar, Vishnu Kant Singh, Hardik Singh and Angad Bir Singh.

India last captured the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title in 2010 and finished as runners-up in 2019. With a determined squad and strong preparations, the Men in Blue will look to reclaim the coveted crown in Ipoh.

Speaking on the squad selection, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, as quoted by the Hockey India press release, "The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has always been a key tournament in the international hockey calendar, and we are excited to participate with a balanced squad. Our focus has been on sharpening our structure in both attack and defence, improving decision-making under pressure, and maintaining consistency throughout the game. This group has shown great discipline and hunger in training, and we believe they are ready to take on the challenge. We look forward to strong performances in Ipoh and using this tournament as an important step in our long-term 2026 World Cup and Asian Games cycle."

Indian Men's squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025:

Goalkeepers: Pawan and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, and Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Ravichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, and Abhishek. (ANI)

