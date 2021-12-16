Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) Bengal and Uttar Pradesh advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship by registering victories on the sixth day of the competition here.

Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra also earned victories in their respective matches.

In the day's opener, Odisha beat Goa 14-0 in a Pool F game. In another Pool F match, Bengal beat Gujarat 19-0.

Abhishek Pratap Singh (2', 12', 14', 25', 34', 37', 39) starred with seven goals, while Nitish Neupane (21', 35', 53') bagged a hat-trick.

In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh registered a comfortable 6-0 win against Assam to seal a spot in the quarterfinals.

Mohammad Amir Khan (1', 7') and Mohd. Saif Khan (8', 43') netted twice, while Rishabh Sahu (21') and Deepak Patel (50') scored a goal each for Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kerala to end the campaign on a winning note.

Tamil Nadu finished on the top of Pool A with a dominating 11-0 win against Himachal.

