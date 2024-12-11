New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Should they be called athletes, equipment or simply what they are, horses? The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) seems keen to have them clubbed with athletes but the riders have urged caution against pushing for something that may end up "complicating" things going forward.

The Delhi High Court is actually hearing a petition on the administration of EFI that has been accused of breaching the national sports code by granting voting rights to private clubs and institutions. The case has been filed by the Rajasthan affiliate of EFI, which wants these rights to be exclusively for state associations.

It was during one of the hearings that EFI made this rather unrelated submission that piqued the interest of those who follow the sport as well as those who are involved in it.

"It does not really matter whether a horse is an athlete or equipment because it is not going to vote in the Equestrian Federation of India elections," Rajesh Pattu, a member of the Indian bronze-winning teams in 1998, 2002 and 2006 Asian Games, told PTI dismissing the entire argument by EFI.

"EFI is just wasting the time of the court by giving such irrelevant justifications. This has nothing to do with the electoral college, which is the main matter," he pointed out.

Fouaad Mirza, India's first Equestrian to qualify for an Olympics (Tokyo Games in 2021), is all for categorising horses as athletes but he also warns of the complexities that come with such a move.

"Definitely, I consider my horse as an athlete. I look at my horse as a professional and high-end athlete. On the other side, if you try to humanise them with regard to legal things, as legal person, through legislation, or rewarding them, it becomes quite difficult and complicated.

"They are animals at the end of the day and if you try to attach humanistic things and ideas and legalities, I think it complicates the situation," he said.

Both Mirza and Pattu are currently training in Saarbrucken, Germany.

The Constitution of the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI), the international body for equestrian sport, defines an athlete as "any person taking part in an FEI Event. Such person may be, including but not limited to a rider, a driver, a lunger, or a vaulter."

The FEI Statute of 2023 does not have a definition of horse but of athlete. In international competitions, the FEI lists athletes and horses separately and does not call them equine athletes.

EFI is a member federation of the FEI, but it seems to have taken a leaf out of Italy's book after the European nation became the first country to categories horses as athletes through legislation.

"Equestrian sport is peculiar in nature where there are two athletes, the individual and the horse. It is a club-based sport and an expensive sport," EFI's counsel argued before Justice Sanjeev Narula, who has reserved his judgment on the matter of whether the body is in violation of the sports code as alleged by the Rajasthan Equestrian Association.

The petition was first filed in 2019. REA's main prayer was against the EFI granting voting rights to clubs and institutions. The REA wants that privilege to be exclusively for state associations. It had contended that EFI's decision breached the Sports Code.

The EFI, on the other hand, has maintained that it has received specific exemptions from the Sports Ministry.

The REA's response to horses as athletes submission was driven by legality. For them, if horses are to be considered athletes, India may not be able to take part in international competitions as most of the animals used by the country's competitors are of foreign breed.

Interestingly, horses competing in international equestrian events need passports to identify them and facilitate their transportation.

"The argument that the sport is unique where horses and riders are considered as athletes is absurd and contrary to the Sports Code. Also, in most cases, the horses used by Indian Athletes in International events are foreign bred, having foreign passports," the REA's counsel has said.

"If horses are treated as athletes, Indian athletes will not be permitted to use foreign bred horses, as the Sports Code mandates that only an Indian national can represent India in International tournaments."

It's an argument that Pattu felt, has merit.

"...Government has ruled that only Indian passport holders can represent the country and play under our flag. So, under the law of the land, horses have to be considered equipment even by those of us who love our animals and consider them athletes," he pointed out.

REA is represented by senior advocate Rajiv Dutta as well as Neha Singh and Ashish Kothari.

