Hansi Flick and Barcelona are all set to go head-to-head against the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. The La Liga giants Barcelona will have a chance to make it to the second spot in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 standings. Currently, Barcelona are in the sixth spot with four wins in their five UCL matches this season. Borussia Dortmund are just behind Barcelona with similar points on board. This will be a good chance for both sides to get behind table-toppers Liverpool who have all of their UCL matches till now this season. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Work To Do for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid To Assure Top-Eight Finish in UCL Group Stage.

Both sides are equally equipped with good squad depths. Barcelona are doing very well in La Liga as well but the same cannot be said for Borussia Dortmund who are sixth in the Bundesliga 2024-25 points table. Ronald Araujo is back for Barca and Hansi Flick has confirmed that he will be part of Barcelona's squad. The centre-back will be a great addition in Barca's side. In the final third Robert Lewandowski is in lethal form leading the top scorers charts of both La Liga and Champions League 2024-25. Dortmund will have to focus on their defence so that they can stand up to Barcelona's final third.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Borrusia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Despite not being on the scoresheet, Lamine Yamal still is one of the important parts of Barcelona's squad. Lamine Yamal was spotted travelling and training with Barcelona's squad ahead of their Champions League 2024-25 clash against Dortmund. This confirms that the young Spanish winger is available. Lionel Messi Gets His Own Skin in Fortnite! Inter Miami Captain to Star in Battle Royale Game.

Hansi Flick will want Yamal to start for Barcelona as the youngster from Spain has been very beneficial for the La Liga giants on the right side of the attack. He can score goals from long range as well which makes him a complete player at such a young age.

