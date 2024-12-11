Mumbai, December 11: Pakistan men’s fast-bowler Haris Rauf and England women’s opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been named as winners of ICC Players of the Month award for November 2024. Rauf overcame challenge from fellow pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen to win the prize and record back-to-back success for Pakistan, after spinner Noman Ali won the award back in October. Rauf was back to being at his fearsome best while playing six ODIs and three T20Is for Pakistan. Latest ICC Rankings 2024: Harry Brook Displaces Root at Top of Test Batter: Jasprit Bumrah Maintains Number One Spot Among Bowlers.

He began his trip to Australia with a fiery three-wicket haul in Melbourne, and hit a high note by picking a crucial five-wicket haul to level the series. In the series decider at Perth, Rauf picked two more scalps to finish the series as the top wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy rate of just five, and help Pakistan grab a 2-1 series win.

Rauf continued his form in the subsequent T20I series, bagging five wickets, including an impressive four-fer in the second game, and took three more wickets in the ODI tour of Zimbabwe to have 18 dismissals across formats in November for Pakistan.

“It is an incredible honor to be named ICC Player of the Month, and I am truly humbled by this recognition. This achievement is not just mine but a testament to the collective efforts of my teammates and the unwavering support of our passionate fans.” Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr Named ICC Player of Month for October 2024.

“Wearing the Pakistan jersey is a privilege, and moments like these motivate me to work even harder and push my limits. I dedicate this award to everyone who has been part of my journey so far, and I look forward to contributing more to the success of Pakistan cricket,” said Rauf in a statement.

On the other hand, Danni edged fellow nominees Sharmin Akhter and Nadine de Klerk to win the honour in women’s category. The right-handed opener had a scintillating month at the crease during England’s 3-0 T20I series win in their ongoing multi-format tour of South Africa.

A quiet start in East London was followed by an explosive 78 off 45 balls and play a big hand in England securing a 36-run win in Benoni. Danni, 33, ended the series in style by striking another eye-catching half-century as England sealed the series sweep with a nine-wicket win at Centurion. Kamindu Mendis, Tammy Beaumont Win ICC Player of the Month Awards for September 2024.

“I am delighted and honoured to win this award. I'd like to say a big thank you to all my team-mates and coaches who I work with, and who encourage me every day. We had a great T20I series against South Africa where our team performed brilliantly with some great displays across the board.”

“On a personal level, it’s been really pleasing to perform consistently and the aim individually and collectively as a team is to continue this as we build-up to the Ashes and another big year of cricket coming up next year,” she added.

