Lahore, May 29 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has revealed that his mother was mugged at his hometown of Gujranwala before the first T20 International against Bangladesh here and he channelised his anger over the incident for a match-winning five-wicket haul in the game.

Hasan, making a comeback to the Pakistan team after nearly a year took 5 for 30, his best T20 international figures, to set up a 39-run win for Pakistan at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore on Wednesday night.

"I was very upset about hearing about the incident with my mother but my family told me to focus on my comeback," Hasan said.

His mother escaped unhurt but the muggers snatched her purse in a market, resulting in the loss of 230,000 Pakistani Rupees.

Despite being shaken by the incident, Hasan said he was quite happy with hsi performance.

"I was scheduled to fly to England to play for Warwickshire immediately after the Pakistan Super League but the national selectors then told me I am playing in the series against Bangladesh and it was a big boost for me," he said.

Hasan said when he last played for Pakistan in Dublin last year and first picked up his elbow injury, he didn't realise the seriousness of the problem.

"Later I realised and was told it is a career-threatening injury if I don't follow the complete rehabilitation process. I have worked very hard in the last months with my support team which helped me overcome the injury and make a comeback," Hasan said.

"What I realized is that form will come and go but the most important thing for a professional is to remain 100 per cent fit all the time."

