Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the first Qualifier of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League as the Punjab Kings takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both these teams have been the perennial underachievers in the competition and after years, they look excellent in all departments. Punjab finished top of the standings in the group phase which surprised many. The team managed 19 points, same as Bengaluru, but a superior net run rate propelled them to the top. This game will be a pressure cooker situation for the players and the one who keeps his nerves under check, will progress to the finals. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Prediction: Who Will Win Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playoffs Match?.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh are the two opening batters for Punjab and as we have seen this campaign, if they can get off to a blistering start, Punjab will be in the ascendancy. Azmatullah Omarzai is slated to be part of the playing eleven in order to add the right balance. In terms of bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh will be the two wicket taking options.

RCB will welcome back Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in the playing eleven and he is a crucial part of the squad. Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma might not have much international exposure but they have led the side well, invoking a new style of play. With Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top, their batting looks very strong.

When is PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

Looking to make it to the Indian Premier League Final, Punjab Kings will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 29. The PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Face Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Clash of Equals.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It will be a keenly contested game with Punjab emerging as the winners at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).