New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Indian batter and skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday after what turned out to be a 67-match journey with several highs and lows worth documenting and getting inspired by. With his retirement, the 'Hitman' has left a massive void at the top and the question remains who will carry on playing his role as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Hitman had immense success as an opener, a journey which kickstarted with the introduction of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) as a proper competition in 2019. In 66 innings as an opener, Rohit scored 2,697 runs at an average of 42.81, with nine centuries and eight fifties and the best score of 212. Starting his Test career revival following years of inconsistency and being dropped with 176 and 127 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam, Rohit turned himself into an irreplaceable beast at the top.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

But such is the nature of sport and basically, all things sport. All good things come to an end and get replaced. Here are five players who could take the role of Rohit as a Test opener:

-Shubman Gill

Shubman has had decent success as an opener and in fact made his Test debut as one, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia away from home, scoring 259 runs in three matches and six innings at an average of 51.80, with two fifties, fearlessly cutting, jabbing and pulling against a world-class bowling attack. Dealing with early seam and swing movement could be a challenge for Gill, especially in overseas conditions. He is yet to hit a half-century in South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries since his iconic 91 against Australia at The Gabba. In 16 matches and 29 innings as an opener, Gill has made 874 runs at an average of 32.37, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 128, including centuries at home and in Bangladesh.

-KL Rahul

KL's case is a curious one. Since his debut in 2014, KL is India's most prolific opener statistically, scoring 2,803 runs at an average of 35.03 in 48 Tests and 83 innings, with seven centuries and 14 fifties. His catalogue of centuries includes masterclass centuries in England, South Africa, and spin-friendly conditions of Sri Lanka, other than a solid record at home.

However, KL is vulnerable to peaking too early in a series and following one excellent performance with a string of low scores and sometimes, succumbing to pressure. After a brief stint in middle-order, KL returned to the opening during the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, scoring 252 runs in four matches and eight innings at an average of 36.00, with two half-centuries and the best score of 84. But he failed to deliver massive contributions at Adelaide (37 and 7) and Sydney (4 and 13), which contributed to India's series loss.

-Sai Sudharsan

An option never tried. Sudharsan, from his county records and India 'A' team stats, one could easily tell he has the game for long formats and could go a long way as an opener across all formats. In 29 first-class matches, the Tamil Nadu batter has scored 1,957 runs at an average of 39.93, with seven centuries and five fifties. His best score is 213.

Sudharsan brings valuable experience in English conditions, where India will be touring for their five-Test series for kickstarting their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign, having turned out for Surrey in the County Championship in 2023 and 2024. In five matches, he scored 281 runs, including a century and a fifty. He had also scored a century against Australia A at Mackay last year, a knock of 103 in 200 balls, which highlighted his ability to stick around for long. Last year against England Lions at home, Sudharsan top-scored for India with 221 runs in two matches, with a century and a half-century each.

Sudharsan's ability to score runs in a variety of conditions make him a great option to have as a Test opener.

-Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Maharashtra batter is yet to play a Test for India, having scored 119 runs in six ODIs and 633 runs in 23 T20Is with a century and four fifties. He does not have the most eye-catching first-class record either, having made 2,632 runs at an average of 41.77, with seven centuries and 14 fifties and the best score of 195. His international experience, his ability to take down world-class international bowlers as evident in the IPL, could make selectors give him a go.

-Abhimanyu Easwaran

The Bengal domestic cricket stalwart has made it to the Indian Test squad numerous times as a back-up, but is yet to get the coveted Indian cap. With 101 first-class games, 7,674 runs at an average of 48.87, 27 centuries and 29 fifties behind him, Easwaran surely does make for a tempting option. But his poor performances against Australia A in Australia, where he scored just 36 runs in four innings, might have pushed his name down in the pecking order. (ANI)

