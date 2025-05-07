Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India's marquee five-match Test series against England starting from June. After Rohit's failure with the bat in the last two Test series, he was always under the scanner of BCCI as they wanted to move away from his captaincy to a younger option ahead of a new World Test Championship cycle. Considering that, Rohit decided to call time on his Test career. He has already retired from T20Is and will play in the ODI format only. Rohit announced his retirement through an Instagram story on 7:29 PM. Rajasthan Royals pointed out from their social media handle that MS Dhoni also announced his international retirement on 7:29 PM in 2020. Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Rajasthan Royals Point Out Common Link Between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's Retirement

19:29 and Indian skippers retiring 😞 pic.twitter.com/NPPBztLvby — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 7, 2025

