Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Hyderabad FC (HFC) interim head coach Shameel Chembakath urged his side to learn from their mistakes after they faced a disappointing defeat to Punjab FC (PFC), losing 1-3 at home in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, as per the official website of ISL.

It was Punjab FC that broke the deadlock through an own goal by Alex Saji. The visitors extended their lead with goals from Luka Majcen and Shami Singamayum, while Hyderabad FC struck a consolation goal with Ramhlunchhuga wiping out a clean sheet for the visitors.

Chembakath acknowledged the team's lack of intensity and energy throughout the match, particularly in the first half and late second half, which allowed Punjab FC to dominate.

"I honestly say it was not our day. Of course, I agree with you that the energy level was not there, that intensity was not there. We tried to keep the ball, but Punjab FC also pressed well, and they succeeded, and we conceded the goal. I think this is one of those matches which we need to watch again and assess and analyse and come back stronger in the next match," he said during the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

The HFC coach noted that while they generated some scoring opportunities, the team's overall shape in both attack and defence was lacking. He emphasized the need for better ball progression from defence to midfield and highlighted issues with missed passes and interceptions that hindered their performance.

He stated, "I think we created one or two chances; that's true, but I think overall the shape was not there in attack and defense, so we need to be sharper. When we keep the ball, when we keep possession, we need to make sure that we have progression from defense to midfield and midfield to attacking third. That was one of the things which we couldn't succeed today. A lot of work to be done and of course one more match is there. Boys need to come back with their 100 per cent."

Prior to this game, Hyderabad FC were unbeaten in their last five matches at home. They will take on Kerala Blasters FC in their final league game at home.

Chembakath expressed a commitment to improving the team's performance ahead of their next match. He stressed the importance of teamwork while acknowledging the defensive vulnerabilities exposed during the game. However, he remained focused on building a cohesive unit that can come back stronger in future matches.

"When there is pressure from a team there will be a lot of situations, but I am just focusing more on the next match. It's like how we come in shape overall as a unit that is what we are working on more. I think today we were not a group, that group play was not there. I think we just need to come back stronger in that situation," he said as he concluded. (ANI)

