Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): India is set to witness a historic sporting milestone with the FIP Silver Hyderabad 2025, the country's first-ever FIP Silver tournament on the official International Padel Federation (IPF) tour.

Offering a record prize pool of Rs 15,00,000, the highest in Indian padel history, the event will bring together top-ranked international players and India's rising athletes across both Men's and Women's categories, as per a release from IPF.

Also Read | Fans Speculate Shoaib Malik Heading for Divorce With Third Wife Sana Javed After Couple's Recent Video Goes Viral.

The tournament will be staged from October 7 to 12 at the KPGBA in Hyderabad, home to three world-class MejorSet padel courts recognised globally for their quality and performance.

"The FIP Silver Hyderabad represents a watershed moment for padel in India," said Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President of the Indian Padel Federation. "With world-class infrastructure, top-ranked international players, and the highest prize pool in our country's history, this tournament sets a new benchmark. It is not just a competition -- it is the beginning of India's journey as a global hub for padel."

Also Read | Undated Video of Kazakhstan Athletes Shared on Social Media with Fake Claims of England Women’s Team Players Covering Their Face Due to Trash Smell During ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India.

The tournament will be powered by Radha TMT as the Title Sponsor.

"Radha TMT has always stood for strength with purpose, not just in steel, but in the communities and ambitions we support," said Sunil Saraf, Chairman of Radha TMT. "Sponsoring India's first-ever FIP Silver Tournament is an extension of that belief, creating a platform where international excellence meets India's padel future. To see Hyderabad host this historic event is a proud moment, as it reflects the very philosophy that defines our brand: forging the DNA of a stronger nation, both on and off the court."

The draw will feature top-ranked padel players from across the globe alongside Indian athletes:

Men's Teams:• #56 Denis Tomas Perino (ITA) / #56 Ignacio Piotto Albornoz (ARG)• #42 Agustin Torre (ARG) / #75 Mario Ortega (ESP)• #115 Rodrigo Coello Manso (ESP) / #91 Boris Castro Garcia (ESP)• #125 Guillem Figuerola Santiago (ESP) / #130 Roberto Belmont Pastor (ESP)• #1216 Shashank Narde (IND) / #1272 Manav Sreekumar (IND)Women's Teams:• #52 Letizia Maria Manquillo Alarza (ESP) / #57 Laura Lujan Rodriguez (ESP)• #80 Marcella Koek (NED) / #93 Victoria Kurz (GER)• #112 Ainize Santamaria Landa (ESP) / #98 Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED)• #108 Bo Luttikhuis (NED) / #109 Janine Hemmes (NED)• #147 Jessica Marie Agra (PHI) / #156 Dilara Torssell (TUR)• #1111 Vaibhavi Deshmukh (IND) / #373 Sayaka Yoshimoto (JPN). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)