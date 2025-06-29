New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Teenage Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who has won three major titles this year after a lean last season, on Sunday attributed the change in fortune to increased confidence and ambition as he aims to seal a Candidates berth at the earliest.

Praggnanandhaa always had it in him to beat the best but the one thing lacking was consistency, which he finally attained at the beginning of the year when he defeated world champion D Gukesh on way to clinching the Tata Steel Masters.

Two more Classical titles followed in the form of Superbet Classic in Bucharest and the UzChess Cup Masters recently.

"I wasn't able to win as many games as I would have liked to (last year), but yeah, I'm much more confident now and much more ambitious than earlier. And, hopefully, I'll make it to the Candidates," the 19-year-old GM said in an interview to PTI.

Asked if this is the coming-of-age of the teenage GM, and Praggnanandhaa shrugged it off, saying he has been trying hard to make an impact.

"I'm not sure how to answer that. But, I mean, I try to give my best in every tournament, and this year has been going my way so far," said Praggnanandhaa.

The youngster seems to have figured out the pathway to making it to the Candidates and is confident of reserving his place in the prestigious event.

"Yes, there are different (several) spots, of course. I am currently leading (the race for a Candidates spot) but there is still a lot of fight till December. But I think, I mean, I will also be playing the Grand Swiss and the World Cup. So, if I can make it in one of those, that will be better because I don't have to wait till December," he added.

Having overtaken world champion Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi to become the highest-ranked Indian at No.4 in FIDE ratings, Praggnanandhaa remains humble about his achievement.

"I think, I'm maybe one point ahead of Gukesh or something. I don't think it makes a huge difference.

"For me, personally, it's about winning tournaments, which is more special. And I try to take one tournament at a time. And when I do well, I'm just happy about it. So that's all that matters for me.

"But, I think, overall, we (Indians) are doing well. Gukesh winning the World Championship, his performance last year, he won gold in the Olympiad, he won the Candidates... and Arjun crossing 2800 in an exceptional last year. We are also inspiring each other."

Master of tie-breaks?

==============

Two of the titles Praggnanandhaa has won this year have been in tie-breaks, where he has been in joint lead with two other GMs. Asked if he has become a master of tie-break wins, and he said, it "comes down to luck and a bit of calmness."

"I do think tie-breaks require some luck. Because there were moments where I needed them. But I think being calm also helps in such situations where you are playing for high stakes in such a short time.

"I do feel the tension. It's not like I don't feel it. But I'm able to play much more calmer than my opponents."

And what keeps him so calm in pressure situations?

"I don't think there is a mantra. I would say it's about philosophies and what's important for you. For me, it's just about giving my best at that moment. And that's what I try to do... take one game at a time."

Carlsen will remain king

=================

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand said recently that Magnus Carlsen "wanted to draw a line in the sand" to show he is still the best in the face of growing competition from the young Indian brigade.

With a nine-year-old player coming close to beating him in an online game, that inevitability seems very close.

"I think Magnus is still the best player in the world. And I don't think there is any question about it. Whenever he plays a tournament, he is the favourite. He has been proving that he is still the best by winning every tournament.

"For me, personally, I take a lot of inspiration from him, the way he plays.

"For example, he won 9 out of 9 (games) in Grand Slam Freestyle Tournament, which I don't think anyone can do except Magnus. So, yeah, it's just brilliant."

Carlsen's big bang

=============

Nothing could be more dramatic in modern chess than Carlsen banging his fist on the table after losing to Gukesh in a game at the elite Norway Chess tournament recently. The incident quickly went viral on social media across time zones.

Asked if the reaction was good in terms of popularising the game or should FIDE draw a line somewhere, Praggnanandhaa said he too would have done it sometime but it got blown up because Carlsen is a "strong guy".

"Yes, it was an instinctive reaction. I think it does happen to players. I've done it sometimes, but rarely.

"I mean, it's (me hitting the table) not as powerful as Magnus because he's a strong guy, but Gukesh has done it and many others. It's just an instinctive reaction because you're so focused that it just comes out.

"But, I mean, is it a good thing? Maybe not. I don't think so because I guess it's not good. (Having said that), I think so many people got to know that something like this happened and it became such a big thing on the internet.

"And, I think it's good for the game in a way because a lot of people got to know that there was such a tournament going on and that such a dramatic game happened.

"So, I think there are some good things and bad things, but I think overall, chess is growing. That's what matters."

