R Praggnanandhaa won the UZ Chess Cup 2025 Masters after defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov. The 19-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa achieved a World No. 4 ranking in live ratings, positioning him in the top five spots among Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana and World Champion D. Gukesh. The Indian chess star also dethroned Arjun Erigaisi to become India's new top-ranked chess player. R Praggnanandhaa Maintains Joint Lead in Sixth Round of Superbet Chess Classic 2025.

R Praggnanandhaa Wins UZ Chess Up 2025

R Praggnanandhaa Becomes India's New No. 1 Player

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is the India no.1 player in live ratings! Pragg defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov with the Black pieces in the final round of UzChess Cup Masters today. With this win, Pragg becomes the World no.4 and India no.1 for the first time, 2778.3 in live ratings! pic.twitter.com/CkGXbIRwo0 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) June 27, 2025

