The nine-year-old Indian chess prodigy Aarit Kapil made headlines after he almost defeated the World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online blitz game during the Early Titled Tuesday competition on Chess.com. The young boy from Delhi's Mayur Vihar had maintained a superior position against Magnus Carlsen time constraints forced him to settle for a draw after 49 moves. For Magnus Carlsen, this must be another blow from an even younger Indian chess prodigy Aarit Kapil, just weeks after the loss against 19-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju at the Norway Chess tournament. Nine-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Aarit Kapil Holds Magnus Carlsen To Draw in Early Titled Tuesday.

Aarit Kapil Quick Facts

#As of June 2025, Aarit Kapil is only nine years old.

#Aarit Kapil hails from Mayur Vihar in New Delhi and studies at Somerville School in standard five

#Aarit Kapil started playing chess at the of just 4.

#Aarit Kapil trains under the guidance of International Master Vishal Sareen.

#In 2024, Aarit Kapil became the third youngest in the world to defeat a Grand Master in a classical Chess match.

#At 9 years, 2 months, and 18 days, Aarit Kapil became the youngest Indian to beat a Grand Master, Raset Ziatdinov of the United States.

#Aarit Kapil presently holds a FIDE rating of 2078.

#Aarit Kapil played the draw against Magnus Carlsen in a hotel room in Georgia, where he is currently taking part in the U-10 World Chess Championship.

#Aarit Kapil currently holds the title of Candidate Master. Ravi Ashwin Shares ‘Fan Boy Moment’ With Legendary Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Posts Picture on Social Media.

The Candidate Master title which Aarit Kapil holds is awarded by FIDE to chess players with a classical rating of 2200 or players who performed well at continental or national events. Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen has a classical rating of 2837.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).