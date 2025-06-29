The 19-year-old Indian teenage Chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has joined a multi-regional professional esports organization named 'Team Liquid'. Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, who currently holds FIDE rank no. 1 is also a part of the Team Liquid. Magnus Carlsen welcomed R Praggnanandhaa, posting about the Indian chess star's joining Team Liquid on X with a witty remark. Magnus Carlsen wrote that there are many letters in R Praggnanandhaa's surname, but no "l". R. Pragnanandhaa has joined Magnus Carlsen at Team Liquid for the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Magnus Carlsen wrote, "Whole lot of letters in Praggnanandhaa, but no «I»". R Praggnanandhaa Wins UZ Chess Cup 2025 After Defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov, India Star Achieves World No 4 Spot in Rankings.

Magnus Carlsen Welcomes R Praggnanandhaa:

Whole lot of letters in Praggnanandhaa, but no «I» Welcome to the team🤝 https://t.co/iC7ZARpuo7 — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) June 28, 2025

