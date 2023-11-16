Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Shubman Gill on Wednesday said missing a hundred did not matter to him as long as his team posted a winning total against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

India won comprehensively against a plucky New Zealand by 70 runs and stormed into the final.

Gill made 80 not out from 66 balls in India's humongous total of 397 for four, in reply to which New Zealand were bowled out for 327 in 48.5 overs with Mohammed Shami returning a sensational 7/57 to become the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

The spotlight, though, was entirely on Virat Kohli with the modern day batting great nothing up a world record 50th ODI century to surpass India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in the all-important semifinal.

"I would have got my hundred had I not suffered the cramps. The total which we were trying to get to, irrespective of me getting a hundred or not, we were able to get there which we had in fact hoped for around the 25th or the 30th over," Gill told the media after the match.

"We made that many so it does not matter if I got a hundred or not," added Gill, who retired midway through the Indian innings when he was on 79 not out and walked back on the field to bat again only in the final over.

Gill said he was not aware about the controversy on the pitch the first semifinal of this World Cup was played, as reports claimed that the hosts nation had their way in playing on a preferred pitch and not a fresh wicket which was kept aside for the contest on Wednesday here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I have found out just now that there was a controversy over the pitch. What was the controversy?" Gill asked.

Captain fearless Rohit Sharma's partner in crime, Gill has not had a fiery World Cup by his lofty standards given his ODI record in 2023 but the young batter joked it is because of the Indian skipper's sensational batting approach that he does not get enough balls to face in the powerplay.

"Everything about him inspires me. When I am in a partnership with him, I am mostly stationed at the non-striker's end. In about 10 overs I would get to face just 15-20 balls and Rohit bhai keeps going, a four here and a six there,” Gill said.

