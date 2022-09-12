New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Former India captain Kris Srikkanth on Monday said experienced pacer Mohammad Shami should have been a part of the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, even if that meant leaving out Harshal Patel.

The T20 showpiece will be held in Australia in October-November.

Fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal were back as the national selection committee didn't spring any surprise in the India squad.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'FOLLOW THE BLUES' post the squad announcement, the ex-chairman of selection committee said, "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team.

"We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel."

Srikkanth, a dashing opener in his playing days, added, "Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt about it, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy.

"I mean they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team."

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee tournament.

The two players who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

