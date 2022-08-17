Dubai [UAE], August 17 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday expressed sadness at the demise of the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrator and ICC Director Amitabh Chaudhary.

Former BCCI acting secretary and former president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), Amitabh Choudhary passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 62.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement: "It is sad to hear of the passing of Amitabh Chaudhary. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my deepest condolences to our colleagues at the BCCI as well as his family and friends."

Choudhary worked as the former JSCA president for more than a decade and also rose to become the BCCI's joint-secretary.

He donned different hats in BCCI having served as a member of the IPL Governing Council in 2013, as Jt. Secretary of Junior Cricket Committee, Umpire Sub Committee, Vizzy Trophy Committee, NCA Board and Entertainment Committee in 2014-15. Following the 85th AGM of the Board, he was elected as the Honorary Joint Secretary in 2015. During the Committee of Administrators' power in the cricket board, he also performed the role of its acting secretary.

A couple of years ago, he was appointed as the chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

Choudhary played an instrumental role in making Ranchi the headquarters of Jharkhand cricket, shifting the base from Jamshedpur. A world-class stadium was built and befittingly one end of the stadium was named after him.

He was the Indian team manager in Zimbabwe in 2005-06. (ANI)

