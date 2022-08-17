Hangzhou (China), Aug 17: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Organising Committee (HAPGOC), the local organising committee, on Wednesday announced that the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games, originally scheduled to be held in October this year, will now take place from October 22 to 28, 2023. The decision on the new dates came after discussions were held between HAPGOC, National Paralympic Committee of China, the APC and other stakeholders. Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 Schedule: Get Date, Match Timings in IST, Full Fixtures and Venue Details of T20 Tournament.

The duration of the Games remains unchanged and, after considering that the Para Games are usually held two weeks after the close of the Asian Games and ensuring that the proposed dates didn't conflict with other international events, the new dates were agreed upon. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) last month announced the new dates for the Asian Games, which will be now held from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

"We are happy to announce the new dates for the Asian Para Games, which were approved by the APC Executive Board. We would also like to thank HAPGOC (organisers), the Chinese Paralympic Committee and Hangzhou and Zhejiang provincial governments for their continuous support and efforts to ensure that the Games take place on the new dates," APC president Majid Rashed said. Asia Cup 2022: All You Need to Know About The Continental Cricket Tournament.

Rashed also thanked the NPCs, international/Asian federations and other stakeholders for their patience and trust in the APC and Hangzhou 2022 in announcing the Games' new dates. This is the second time China will host the Asian Para Games after the successful staging of the first edition of the Games, the Guangzhou 2010 APG. Due to COVID-19, the Asian Games and Asian Para Games were postponed in May 2022.

