Dubai, Sep 28 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been recognised for its twin digital initiatives at the prestigious Leaders in Sports Awards 2019.

The coverage of the women's T20 World Cup in Australia and the bold collaboration with Wimbledon for the One Day in July video -- both were recognised as they took home the awards.

Also Read | How to Watch RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

"We are delighted to receive the prestigious Leaders in Sports Award for two initiatives that showcase how cricket connects with the world," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"This is simply testimony to the fact that cricket truly has the power to engage more deeply with diverse audiences across the globe. It is proof that our commitment to the game and our journey of digital transformation has begun well and is on the right track."

Also Read | Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles First Round Tennis Match?.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup had 1.1 billion video views on ICC platforms, which was a 20 times increase on the last Women's T20 World Cup in 2018. It also had 90 million global television viewers and over 5.4 billion minutes in India alone.

The video of One Day in July collaboration with Wimbledon reached 5.9M people across the ICC's digital platforms and was watched more than 4.3M times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)