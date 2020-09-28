Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. The RCB vs MI match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28 (Monday). Both sides have won one of the two matches they have played so far. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch and where to watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all details, including the free live telecast and online live streaming on Hotstar. RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Virat Kohli-led RCB started their IPL 13 campaign with a 10-run win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad before succumbing to a heavy 97-run loss to Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai Indians, reigning IPL champions, started with an opening day defeat to Chennai Super Kings but bounced back with a confidence-boosting 49-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. They are placed fourth in the table while RCB are second from bottom. Both sides have two points each but RCB are behind in the standings due to poor run rate. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah & Other Mumbai Indians Players Train Hard Ahead of RCB vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will take place on September 28, 2020 (Monday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will take place on 07:00 pm.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of RCB vs MI match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India and will be providing the live telecast of all games. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to watch the match live with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the clash in English. The RCB vs MI match will also be available in regional languages. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the game live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the RCB vs MI match online for its fans in India.

RCB and MI have faced each other 25 times in IPL history and Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head records by a big margin having won 16 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won only 9 times. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai have also won four of the last five meetings between both these sides.

