Rafael Nadal will take on Egor Gerasimov in the first-round clash of the French Open 2020. The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court on September 28, 2020 (Monday). This will be the Spaniards first major Grand Slam match post the coronavirus lockdown as he didn’t partake in the recently concluded US Open 2020. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal in French Open 2020 can scroll down below. French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Looking to Equal Roger Federer’s Grand Slam Record.

This first-round clash in the French Open 2020 will be the first-ever meeting between Rafael Nadal and Egor Gerasimov. The 12-time Champions will once again have his eyes on the prize as he returns to Grand Slam action for the first time since January. The Spaniard made his on-field comeback during the recently concluded Italian Open but looked rusty as he was knocked out in the quarter0finals by Diego Schwartzman.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal Men’s Singles First-Round Match?

Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal first-round match in French Open 2020 will take place on September 28 (Monday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court and it has a tentative start time of 07:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal Men’s Singles First-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal men’s singles first-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the broadcaster of French Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the first-round match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal Men’s Singles First-Round Match Online in India?

Those not able to watch the game online can also follow it live on online platforms. Dinesy+ Hotstar, OTT of Star, will be live streaming the Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal match online for its fans in India.

