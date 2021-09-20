Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has partnered with Cricket Australia (CA) to broadcast the upcoming Australian summer of cricket into emerging cricket markets including Europe and Southeast Asia, starting with the highly anticipated rematch between India and Australia, finalists in last year's ICC T20 Women's World Cup.

ICC.tv, the streaming platform launched by the ICC in July, will live stream the multi-format series against India from tomorrow, 21 September - 12 October, followed by the entire 2021- 22 international calendar in Australia, comprising the men's and women's Ashes, as well as men's white-ball tours by New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both the India series and the women's Ashes will be free for all users to stream to celebrate the new partnership, while the men's content will be available on a pay-per-view basis.

All content will be available in countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Germany, Netherlands, among others.

Also Read | IPL 2021: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Says 'Tournament Only Getting Better, Learning Never Stops for Me'.

Commenting on the partnership, ICC Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw said: "Through this unique partnership with Cricket Australia we will bring competitive and quality cricket to the cricket starved markets of Southeast Asia and Europe, as well as other regions that do not currently have a broadcast partner. This confirms our commitment to grow consumption of cricket and make it accessible to the world."

Nikki Linney, Cricket Australia's Head of Media Rights, said: "We're incredibly excited to work with the ICC to continue to grow cricket and bring our distinctive Aussie flavour of cricket to more fans around the world. There will be some exciting Australian and English ex-pats living or even holidaying in these countries who'll now be able to easily access what promises to be a massive home summer with the men's and women's Ashes."

"We know that in countries like Germany, Hong Kong, and Japan there is already a significant cricket fanbase and we are hoping to see this in neighbouring countries too," read the statement further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)