By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India U19 captain Yash Dhull and his deputy SK Rasheed have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022 Day 3 Highlights: Look Back At Top Results, Major Action From Tennis Tournament in Melbourne.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that the duo has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and they have now been put into isolation.

"Yes, Dhull and Rasheed are among six players who returned positive COVID-19 results. All of them are undergoing isolation now ," the source said.

Also Read | Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the absence of Dhull, Nishant Sidhu is leading India colts in the ongoing Group B match against Ireland.

India had gotten off to a winning start in the ongoing World Cup after defeating South Africa by 45 runs.

After the match against Ireland, India will lock horns against Uganda in their final Group B game on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)