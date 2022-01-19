Manchester United’s horror season has continued under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick as their hopes of Champions League qualification diminishes with each passing matchday. Next up for the Red Devils are Brentford, a team that has won admirers for their confident displays despite being newly promoted. United will start the game 7th in the league with 32 points from 20 games. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United have a better prospect of finishing in the top four if we look at the present situation and the Red Devils need a string of wins under their belt. Brentford are 14th and clear of the drop zone and can be a tricky team to face in their own backyard. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brentford vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Pregnant Girlfriend and Son After Receiving FIFA Special Award 2021 (View CR7's Family Pic).

David Raya, Charlie Goode, Mathias Jorgensen, Julian Jeanvier and Josh Dasilva are all ruled out for Brentford with fitness issues. Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock will form a three-man backline for the hosts. Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo make up the front two which is set up to counter with pace. Mathias Jensen in midfield is a livewire who can trouble United with his passing range.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay all return to the matchday squad in a major boost for Manchester United. Jadon Sancho should take his place on the wings with Cristiano playing off Bruno Fernandes in the attacking third. Edinson Cavani has not been in the best of forms of late but is an important option should Ralf Rangnick look to change things.

When is Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford. The football game will be held on January 20, 2021 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Brentford vs Manchester United live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manchester United may struggle against Brentford’s ability to attack with pace but should find a way to win this contest. Expect Jadon Sancho to play a key role from the left wing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2022 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).