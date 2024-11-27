Dubai, Nov 27 (PTI) Defending champions MI Emirates will face runners-up Dubai Capitals in the opening match of the Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 on January 11, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Fifteen matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, while Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches.

The remaining eight matches will be staged at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

A total of 34 matches will be played in the month-long tournament which will conclude with the final at the DIS on February 9.

The six ILT20 franchises are: MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz.

Some of the premier T20 talents from across the world such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson will be seen in action during the tournament.

David White, the ILT20 CEO, said: "We are set for a bigger and better edition of the DP World International League T20. Our six teams have gathered a line-up of world-class T20 stars besides the best of the UAE talent who will combine to provide rich entertainment to cricket fans during the 34-match tournament."

