Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said he was extremely delighted when his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates David Warner and Kane Williamson kept fast with him during Ramadan in April.

The video was posted by Rashid on Instagram where Kane Williamson and David Warner could be seen sharing their views on fasting. The video was accompanied by the caption, "Aftari these 2 legends were fasting with us today @davidwarner31 @kane_s_w."

The month of Ramadan is the 9th month of the lunar year according to Islamic Calendar, in this one month Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. The end of this month is the celebration of Eid.

"That's a team, that's a family. As a team member, as a family member, we all need to understand each other's feelings. Then you know what is the right thing to do. Those days when Ramadan was on, we were fasting and playing. David Warner and Kane Williamson said it's pretty hard to fast and play, it's a tough job," Rashid told to ESPNcricinfo while talking about the video of him fasting with Warner and Williamson.

"They wanted to fast, but on an off day. They came for sehri at around 3am. It was so good to see them fasting with us, to understand our feelings. When there was one hour left, I remember sitting by the poolside with Williamson, who was like: "We haven't played cricket, we haven't done anything, we have just been at the hotel, but it is so difficult to eat nothing," he added.

Rashid also pointed that it is important to know each other's traditions and cultures as it automatically inculcates further 'respect' in the team.

"I loved the way they came up and said we want to fast with you, we want to know the feelings. It made me so happy. I have so much respect for both of them. They even agreed to do more fasting, but the IPL was postponed."

"It's important to know each other's traditions and cultures. It automatically inculcates further respect. That's the beauty of [T20] leagues - to bring different cultures together, which makes us understand each other better," he said.

The first half of the IPL was held in India but due to the sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country, it was suspended and then resumed in September in the UAE. (ANI)

