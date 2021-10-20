After winning the first the first practice game by comprehensively by seven wickets, India is all set to take on Australia in the second practice game. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The warm-up game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In the warm-up march against England, India chase a total of 159 runs quite easily. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Talking about the current match, Rohit Sharma could be making it to the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could included once again to see if he fits in for the high octane clash against Pakistan on October 24, 2021. On the other hand, David Warner will be looking to make a comeback into his original form after scoring a duck in his first warm-up game. His form could be a cause of worry for the Australian team. However, Aaron Finch and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have been in good touch with the bat. So that comes in as good news for the team. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is India vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Australia clash in the practice of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the ICCA Oval 1, Dubai on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs England practice match telecast on their TV sets. IND vs AUS practice match will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. So, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the India vs Australia practice match online.

