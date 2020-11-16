Sydney [Australia], November 16 (ANI): Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday provided throwdowns to KL Rahul during a net session ahead of the upcoming series against Australia.

In the net session, Ashwin can be seen launching volleys to Rahul using a tennis racquet, and the wicket-keeper batsman is seen practicing pull shots.

Also Read | 'When Roger Federer Met His Toughest Opponent': Rajasthan Royals Share Hilarious Video of Jos Buttler's Tennis Match Against the Swiss Maestro.

"How is that for innovation? @ashwinravi99 grabs racquet while @klrahul11 faces volleys with his bat #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27.

Also Read | New X-Factor Rule in BBL: Jimmy Neesham Mocks at the Idea of ‘Substituting’ A Player in the Big Bash League 10.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)