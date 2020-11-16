Cricket Australia has updated the playing condition for the Big Bash League 10 (BBL 2020-21). According to the new playing conditions, teams can opt for Power Surge (a split Powerplay), X-Factor (football like substitutions) and Bash Boost (a bonus point system). The new rules will come into the play at the BBL 10, which will kickstart from December 10. The new playing conditions have been used to spice up the things during the course of the match. BBL New Rules: Power Surge, X-Factor & Bash Boost, Cricket Australia Updates Playing Conditions for Big Bash League 2020–21.

Cricket have have expressed mixed reactions to BBL’s new rules. While some feel Cricket Australia is overdoing things, others feel it will add to intensity of the game. Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was one of the cricketers who reacted to the chase in playing conditions and mocked the idea of using ‘X-Factor’. Neesham took to Twitter and wrote, “how much “X-factor” could a player possibly have if he’s not good enough to make your starting 11?” Big Bash League 2020–21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

Here’s Jimmy Neesham’s Tweet

How much “X-factor” could a player possibly have if he’s not good enough to make your starting 11? https://t.co/yNabaCuu6e — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 16, 2020

Sydney Sixers will start the tournament as defending champions. At first the BBL 10 will be held in Hobart and Canberra. The teams will then move to Queensland and Adelaide. CA is yet to announce the venues for matches in January.

