Sydney [Australia], January 16 (ANI): Chappell Foundation chairman Darshak Mehta, who moved from Mumbai to Sydney 33 years ago, revealed the ugly face of the city and the common racism that people face in their daily life.

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah faced racial slur on day two and three of the Pink Test in Sydney and a formal complaint was filed by the Indian team. Siraj had to face the brunt of unruly crowds even on the fourth day.

Darshak, who is a successful businessman in Australia, revealed that racial abuse is very common and he himself has been subjected to racism while attending the game at the SCG.

"Going back from the ground to our cars is the most horrific experience. People firstly think you're a wanker because you drive a good car; secondly if you're of a different colour they call you a drug dealer," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Darshak as saying.

"There is a deeply ingrained sense of superiority or envy or dislike or whatever words you want to use," Darshak, who has been an SCG member for three decades, further said.

Darshak remarks come as operators of the SCG have launched an investigation into claims by an Indian cricket supporter who was told by the security officer to "go back to where you belong".

The Indian supporter Krishna Kumar, who attended three days of the third Test, has told Venues NSW he was targeted after attempting to bring four banners into the ground on the final day of the Pink Test.

Darshak said racial discrimination is very common in Sydney as he himself saw some of the behaviour.

"The fact is it does happen here, and more than that what bothers people is it's not believed and there is a sense of sanctimony about it," said Darshak.

"The only place I haven't seen it is during T20 games. It is the form of the game I hate most but that I love best as a spectator -- not to watch the game but at least I can go home without harassment," he added. (ANI)

