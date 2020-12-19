Adelaide [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors.

India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings, setting a target of 90 runs for Australia to go 1-0 up in the series. This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

For Australia, Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four wickets.

Resuming day three at 9/1, India lost the wickets of Jasprit Bumrah (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in quick succession as Pat Cummins sent both the batsmen back to the pavilion. In the very next over of Pujara's dismissal, Josh Hazlewood prized the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (0), and India was left reeling at 15/5 with just a lead of 68 runs over the hosts.

Things turned worse for the visitors as Pat Cummins had Virat Kohli (4) caught at the hands of Cameron Green at gully. Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin also failed to leave a mark and India was left reeling at 26/8.

In the end, Mohammad Shami was hit on the right arm, and he was not able to continue further and as a result. Shami was retired out and India's innings came to an end with the score at 36.

Kohli-led India had bundled Australia out on 191 in the first innings of the first Test after Umesh Yadav, Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball.

The visitors were 9/1 in the second essay when the umpires ended play on the second night. Virat Kohli-led side had entered day three with a 62-run lead.

Brief Scores: India 244 and 36/9 (Mayank Agarwal 9, Hanuma Vihari 8, Josh Hazlewood 5-8) vs Australia 191/10. (ANI)

