Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): England stand at 215/8 against India after the end of the second session at tea break in the first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

England Skipper Ben Stokes (43*) and Mark Wood (7*) are at the crease for the visitors.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc Takes 350th Test Wicket, Achieves Feat During Australia vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 Day 1.

India dominated the second session on day 01 of the first Test match against England. After the lunch break, England could score only 108 runs, meanwhile, the Indian bowling attack picked up five wickets and kept the 'Bazball' exploits in check.

Axar Patel shined in the second session as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow (37 runs from 58 balls), and Ben Foakes (4 runs from 24 balls) in the 33rd and 43rd over respectively.

Also Read | Algeria Parts Ways With Coach Djamel Belmadi After AFCON 2023 Group Stage Exit.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Joe Root (29 runs from 60 balls) and Tom Hartley (23 runs from 24 balls) in the 36th and 55th over respectively. Meanwhile, In a series where the spinners dominated, Jasprit Bumrah opened his account after dismissing Rehan Ahmed (13 runs from 18 balls) in the 49th over.

English skipper Stokes was the only standout batter for the visitors and helped his side cross the 200-run mark. However, the 32-year-old failed to make a strong partnership in the second session.

Recapping the first session of day one, after winning the toss, the visitors decided to bat first in Hyderabad and Ben Stokes' decision did go in their favour as they crossed the 100-run mark in the 26th over.

Zak Crawley (20 runs from 40 balls) and Ben Duckett (35 runs from 39 balls) opened for England and put the visitors to a good start after they made a solid partnership of 55 runs. Crawley slammed three fours. Meanwhile, Duckett smashed seven fours.

However, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Duckett in the 12th over.

The second wicket came when Ravindra Jadeja removed Ollie Pope (1 run from 11 balls) in the 15th over. Pope failed to make a mark in the game and put England in a better position. The third wicket came soon in the 16th over after Ashwin dismissed the English opener, Crawley.

Brief score: England 215/8 (Mark Wood 7*, Ben Stokes 43*, Ben Duckett 35; Axar Patel 2-33, Ravindra Jadeja 3-75) vs India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)