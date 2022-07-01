Birmingham, Jul 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17

Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13

Hanuma Vihari batting 14

Virat Kohli batting 1

Extras: (LB-6 NB-2) 8

Total: (For two wickets in 20.1 overs) 53

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46

Bowling: James Anderson 8-2-15-2, Stuart Broad 7-1-21-0, Matthew Potts 5.1-1-11-0.

