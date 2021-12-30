Centurion, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 327

South Africa first innings: 197

India second innings: 174

South Africa 2nd innings (overnight 94/4)

Aiden Markram b Shami 1

Dean Elgar lbw b Bumrah 77

Keegan Petersen c Pant b Siraj 17

Rassie van der Dussen b Bumrah 11

Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah 8

Temba Bavuma batting 34

Quinton de Kock b Siraj 21

Wiaan Mulder c Pant b Shami 1

Marco Jansen batting 5

Extras: (LB-2, NB-5) 7

Total: (For 7 wickets in 66 Overs) 182

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-34, 3-74, 4-94, 5-130, 6-161, 7-164.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-4-50-3, Mohammed Shami 16-3-55-2, Mohammed Siraj 18-5-47-2, Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-2-17-0. PTI

