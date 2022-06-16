Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth T20I against South Africa on Friday in Rajkot, pacer Harshal Patel said as he doesn't have the pace of Umran Mailk, he has to keep upping his 'variations' in the matches to extend his budding international career.

"I can't worry about pace because I can't bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph," Harshal Patel in a pre-match press conference. "To be honest, you cannot play your cricket thinking too much about the future or past. Like everyone has said before as well, the World Cup is at the back of our minds and we are trying to work towards that goal," he said.

"At the same time, we are 2-1 behind in the series, so the focus is on how to win the next two games. After that, we are going to Ireland, so things will move towards that direction but at this point, our focus is on how to win this series," he added.

Being a pace operator, Patel very well knows how to stay useful under intense pressure despite his restrictions.

"People have been trying to anticipate for the past two years. To be very honest, with every bowler, the longer they play, the more the opposition will realise what their strengths are, what the patterns are, and try to adapt to it. But as a bowler, my job is to stay one step ahead of batters," Patel said on the eve of the fourth T20I against South Africa.

Talking about how he developed his variation skills, Patel said, "My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling."

The Indian pacer said that he likes to play on slower wickets as he feels it gives a fighting opportunity to the bowling unit.

"I would certainly prefer to play on slow wickets. It gives you a fighting chance. If you can keep playing on pitches like Delhi, it can hamper your confidence a little bit," he added.

Men in Blue will be looking forward to levelling the series, while South Africa will try to win the fourth T20I against India to clinch the series at Rajkot on Friday. (ANI)

