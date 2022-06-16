After securing a win in the 3rd T20I to keep themselves alive in the series, the Indian team would now face South Africa in the fourth game of the five-match affair on Tuesday, June 14. Backed in a corner and left with a must-win situation, India came good and fired in all departments of the game to deservedly, clinch a win. They still need to win to survive in the series but their victory in Vizag would surely give them a massive boost in their confidence and ability. Ahead of the fourth game, we bring to you the Rajkot weather and how the pitch at the Barabati Stadium might behave in the 4th T20I.India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Rajkot

South Africa on the other hand, will aim to bounce back and strong. With one victory needed in two games for them to win the series, the Proteas still remain favourutes but they would be wary of India, now that the hosts have found form finally.

Rajkot Weather Report

Weather at the time of IND vs SA 4th T20I (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report, the temperature is likely to be around 29-33 degrees celsius. The atmosphere would be pretty warm for the players while there's no chance of rain.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch is a high-scoring one and a similar match to the first T20I can be expected. Batters would find it easy to bat on this surface. On a high-scoring pitch like this, a total of 200 might not be a safe one.

