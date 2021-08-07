Nottingham, Aug 7 (PTI) India were 52 for one at stumps on day four, chasing a 209-run target in the opening Test against England here on Saturday.

England scored 303 in their second innings with skipper Joe Root (109) leading from the front to score his 21st hundred.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul.

India in their second innings consumed 14 overs before close of play with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 12 off 34 balls and 12 off 13 balls respectively.

Brief Scores: England 183 and 303 all out in 85.5 overs (Joe Root 109; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Jasprit Bumrah 5/64, Shardul Thakur 2/37, Mohammad Shami 1/72)).

India 278 and 51/1 in 14 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 12, K L Rahul 26). PTI

