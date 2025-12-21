Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Board for Veteran Cricket in India has officially announced the Indian team squad for the inaugural Asian Legends Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from January 28 to February 4.

The Asian Legends Cup is a first-of-its-kind continental championship for veteran cricketers aged 40 and above and will feature six Asian teams -- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, and Hong Kong. The tournament marks a historic milestone as India's veteran team will participate in its first-ever Asia-level competition.

Manpreet Gony has been named captain of the Indian side, with Jatin Saxena appointed as vice-captain.

The squad has been selected based on performances in recent inter-zonal veterans' tournaments and represents a balanced mix of experienced domestic performers from across the country.

Speaking about the squad announcement, BVCI officials stated that the team reflects the depth and strength of India's veteran cricket ecosystem, which has been active for over two decades.

The Asian Legends Cup is seen as a major step toward providing retired cricketers with a competitive international platform and strengthening veteran cricket across the continent.

The Asian Legends Cup is expected to become an annual event, with plans underway to expand the concept further, including a potential Veterans' World Cup.

India Squad for Asian Legends Cup 2026 (Thailand):

Manpreet Gony (captain), Jatin Saxena (vice-captain), Shadab Jakati, Amardeep Sonkar, Ajit Chandela, Vrjay Singh, Parvinder Singh, Kapil Rana, Mohammad Kaleem Khan, Deepak Sharma (wicketkeeper), Praveen Thapar, Vikram Batra (wicketkeeper), Naeem, Bal Raj, Gaurav Sachdeva, Narendra Meena, Lokesh Jain, Vineet Bansal.

Additional Player: Chandrashekhar Khunte. (ANI)

