Sussex (UK), May 29 (ANI): Indian cricket players Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unakdat have started training at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Sussex, ahead of the WTC Final on June 7 against Australia.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1663148312126431232

Also Read | IPL 2023 Final: Loyal CSK Fans Rejig Itinerary After Washout but Complain About Entry-Exit Issues.

Last year, New Zealand defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship.

This year Indian cricket team will be looking to grab hold of the opportunity and win the WTC Final against Australia.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Officially Appointed As Chelsea Manager on Two-Year Deal.

In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings. His highest score 254 was against South Africa in 2019. He has scored 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries in Test format. His batting average is 48.93.

Cheteshwar Pujara, in Test format, has scored 7514 runs in 174 innings. His highest score was 206 against England in 2012. He has scored 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His batting average is 43.88.

In Test Cricket, Mohammed Siraj has taken 47 wickets in 18 matches. He has been one of the most influential emerging players in test cricket.

The right-arm fast bowler has taken the most number of wickets against England. Siraj took 21 wickets against England.

Against Australia, Mohammed Siraj got his first five-wicket haul in 2021. He has taken 14 wickets against Australia.

Umesh Yadav has taken 168 wickets in 110 in his Test career till now. Yadav has taken three five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

In 2018, Umesh Yadav took a 10-wicket haul against West Indies. His best bowling figures were six wickets for 88 runs against West Indies.

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a very crucial role for India in the final against Australia. In Test format, his batting has been proven to be significant for India.

In Test cricket, Ashwin has taken 474 wickets in 92 matches. He has taken 32 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls.

In batting terms, Ashwin has scored 3129 runs in 131 innings. His highest score of 124 came against West Indies in 2016. He has scored five centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Jaydev Unadkat has only played two matches for team India in Test cricket. He has taken three wickets against Bangladesh in Test format.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vice-capt), Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)