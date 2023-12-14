Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Sushma Patel scored a breezy 37-ball 45 as India defeated Nepal by seven wickets to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 Women's Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Nepal scored 165 for six in 20 overs with skipper Binta Pun scoring 69 and sharing a 101-run stand with Mankeshi Chaudhary at the Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw: Date and Time in IST, Teams, Live Streaming Online, Telecast and Other Things You Need to Know About UCL Draw Event.

However, following her departure, India bounced back with a flurry of wickets as Nepal lost four batters in the last four overs.

Sushma, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', Ravanni, Basanti Hansda and Simu Das all scored as India chased down the target in the 19th over for the loss of three wickets.

Also Read | IPL 2024: I Convinced the Team Management To Make Me the Captain, Last Year, Says Nitish Rana.

The last match of the series will be played on Friday.

India had won the first two T20s before Nepal came back in the third game on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)