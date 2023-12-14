UEFA Champions League group stage games ended with some shocking results and heartbreaks as big teams like Manchester United, Sevilla, AC Milan and New Castle United couldn’t progress to the round of 16 of the competition. While Copenhagen, Paris Saint-Germain and Porto narrowly escaped the elimination. As per the current Standings, we have four representatives each from La Liga (Spain) and Serie A (Italy), while three sides from the Bundesliga (Germany) qualified for the UEFA 2023-24 round of 16. One of the wealthiest and toughest soccer league - the Premier League (England) have two teams, including reigning champions Manchester City qualified for the knock-out game.

Eredivisie (Netherlands), Ligue 1 (France) and Danish Superliga (Denmark) leagues also have one team playing in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16.

Round of 16 Teams

Round of 16 teams confirmed ✅ Who are you backing? 👀#UCL

When is the UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw as Per IST?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw will start at 4:30 PM IST on December 18, 2023. The Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday (December 18).

Which Teams Have Qualified for UCL 2023-24 Round of 16?

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Champions League round of 16 games. As per the UEFA 2023-24 group standings, Group leaders like Arsenal (ENG), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern (GER), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Real Madrid (ESP), Real Sociedad (ESP), and title holders Manchester City (ENG) will be in “Seeded” teams brackets. While Copenhagen (DEN), Lazio (ITA), Napoli (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Inter Milan(ITA), Leipzig (GER), PSV Eindhoven (NED) and Porto (POR) will be in “Unseeded” bracket to play against the seeded teams.

Important Points To Note About UCL 2023-24 Round of 16

One important aspect of the UEFA's Round of -16 draw is that no team from the same country can drawn against each other. Also, teams will not play a club from their group or any side from their association. Group winners also known as seeded teams have home advantage in the first leg of the round of 16 games.

Where to Watch UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw Live Streaming and Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the competition and will also telecast the draw. Fans can also view The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw live streaming on the Sony Liv App.

When Will UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 Matches Begin?

The two-legged fixtures will start in the month of February, allowing teams to prepare for the competition. The first leg of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 games will be played on 13/14 February and 20/21 February 2024 while the second leg will be played on 5/6 and 12/13 March 2024.

UEFA have also announced dates for the next draws, as the UCL 2023-24 quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place on 15 March 2024. The quarter-final and semi-final matches will take place in April and May 2024.

