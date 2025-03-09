Mumbai, March 9: India defeated West Indies by seven runs to enter the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 here. The home side rode on Stuart Binny's three-wicket burst, and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller on Saturday night. The stage was set for a nostalgic showdown, rekindling one of cricket's most legendary rivalries -- Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara. But the Indian legend was rested. IML 2025: Shane Watson Slams Record Third Century To Propel Australia Masters to 137-Run Win Against South Africa Masters.

India Masters set the tone with a commanding batting display, spearheaded by blistering half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (60), before stand-in skipper Yuvraj Singh's late-order fireworks propelled them to an imposing 253 for 3 after winning the toss.

In response, West Indies Masters matched India's aggression with an explosive start. Dwayne Smith (79) and William Perkins (52) launched a fierce counterattack, slamming destructive fifties and forging a menacing 121-run opening stand. IML 2025: Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana Star In Sri Lanka Masters Win Against West Indies Masters.

But just when the visitors looked in control, Binny's introduction turned the tide, his crucial breakthroughs derailed the chase and steering India Masters to a memorable victory, restricting West Indies Masters to 246 for 6.

Brief Scores: India Masters: 253 for 3 (Ambati Rayudu 63, Saurabh Tiwary 60, Yuvraj Singh 49 not out, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 46) beat West Indies Masters 246 for 6 (Dwayne Smith 79, William Perkins 52, Lendl Simmons 38; Stuart Binny 3/13, Pawan Negi 2/27) by 7 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)