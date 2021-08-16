London, Aug 16 (PTI) India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 77-run stand off 111 balls to extend the visitors' lead to 259 at lunch on day five of the second Test against England here on Monday.

Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (52 batting off 67)and Bumrah (30 batting off 58 )produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts and reach 286 for eight in their second innings. It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket.

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 286/8 in 108 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 52 batting; Mark Wood 3/51)

England 1st innings: 391 all out. PTI

