Barcelona is actually going through a lot of financial instabilities and that was one of the main reasons for Lionel Messi's exit from the Catalans. A contract would not be able to comply with the Fair Pay Regulations and thus Messi had no choice but to leave the club after staying around for more than two decades. Now that Barcelona is preparing for the post-Messi era, the club is also trying different ways to get rid of financial instabilities. After Barcelona's 4-2 win against Real Sociedad, Gerard Pique revealed that the veteran players are all accepting pay cuts to help the club resolve financial issues. The Spanish footballer said that they are quite proud of the decision they made. Martin Braithwaite's Brace Leads Barcelona to 4-2 Win Over Real Sociedad in La Liga 2021-22.

“It’s what had to be done,” the 34-year-old Pique said. “The other captains will do the same soon. Because of a timing issue, I had to be the first one so we could register the players. The captains have always intended to make the adjustments needed by the club. We are proud of this decision," he further added. During the course of the conversation, he further revealed the name of the players who are taking pay cuts. It including Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto.

Pique also said that Lionel Messi will be missed since he is the best player in history but the team is determined to win trophies without him now. As per reports, Barcelona’s debt is more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and the current President of Barcelona Joan Laporta had blamed the previous management for the red marks.

