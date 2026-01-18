New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Jonatan Christie will face Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the final. Lin converted the fourth match point in the decider to beat Canada's Victor Lai 21-9, 6-21, 22-20 in one hour and one minute, according to a release.

Earlier, Indonesia's Jonatan Christie mixed his tactics and kept his nerves in key situations to beat former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles semifinals.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Brings Personal Water Purifier Worth INR 3 Lakh Amid Indore Contaminated Water Crisis Which Killed Over 20 Residents.

Third seed Christie fought back in the opening game from 5-11 to beat the Singaporean 21-18, 22-20 in 46 minutes to reach the men's singles final. Earlier, An Se Young defeated former champion Ratchnok Intanon of Thailand 21-11, 21-7, while Wang got the better of compatriot Chen Yu Fei 21-15, 23-21 in the women's singles semifinals.

In the men's singles semifinal, Loh came out all guns blazing in the opening game and went for quick winners and took an 11-5 lead. But Christie then began engaging the Singaporeans in longer rallies and relied on his defensive skills to force errors from his opponents. The Indonesian won six straight points to draw level at 15-15 and then relied on quick net taps and down-the-line smashes to pocket the opening game.

Also Read | Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

In the second game, Loh needed time to get back his focus as he sprayed a couple of smashes wide. But once he found his rhythm, it looked like the eighth seed would take the match into the decider as he opened up a 17-13 lead by keeping Christie away from the net. But the Indonesians once again went for quick attacks. Christie needed two match points to close out the match and extended his winning streak over Loh to 9-0.

Results:

Men's singles: 3-Jonatan Christie (INA) bt 8-Loh Kean Yew (SGP) 21-18, 22-20; Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) bt Victor Lai (CAN) 21-9, 6-21, 22-20

Women's singles: 1-An Se Young (KOR) bt 7-Ratchanok Intanon (THA) 21-11, 21-7; 2-Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) bt 4-Chen Yu Fei (CHN) 21-15, 23-21

Women's doubles: 1-Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (Chn) bt 6-Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (Kor) 21-12; 17-21, 21-14; 5-Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (Jpn) bt 2-Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (Mas) 21-16, 21-13

Mixed doubles: 3-Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran (Tha) bt 1-Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (Chn) 16-21, 21-19, 21-16; 4-Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN) bt Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju (KOR) 22-20, 21-18. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)