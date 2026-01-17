The three-match One-Day International series between India and New Zealand has reached a dramatic conclusion, with the final showdown scheduled on January 18. Following a clinical seven-wicket victory by the visitors in Rajkot, the series is currently level at 1-1. Both teams have now arrived in Indore, where they will battle for the trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, a venue renowned for its high-scoring encounters and vocal crowd. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, Indore Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Holkar Stadium.

The stakes are particularly high for the Black Caps, who are on the verge of securing their first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil. Meanwhile, the hosts, led by captain Shubman Gill, will be looking to rectify their middle-order stutters and bowling inconsistencies to ensure they maintain their dominant home record.

IND vs NZ Where to Watch: Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

Cricket enthusiasts across India and the globe have several options to follow the "winner-takes-all" clash live. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm.

TV Channel Telecast (India): The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. Regional language feeds are also available on Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Ahead of IND vz NZ 3rd ODI 2026

Live Streaming Online (India): For digital viewers, the 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the coverage via the app, while premium high-definition streaming is available to subscribers.

The Holkar Stadium is historically a "nightmare" for bowlers due to its flat surface and exceptionally short boundaries. The pitch typically favours heavy scoring. History at this venue suggests that teams batting first have a slight advantage, though the evening dew factor often makes chasing more appealing to captains winning the toss. India has a formidable record in Indore, having rarely lost an ODI at this ground.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Team News and Key Battles

India may consider reintroducing pace-bowling depth following their struggles to contain Daryl Mitchell in the previous match. Mitchell, who struck a masterclass unbeaten 131 in Rajkot, remains the primary threat for the visitors. For India, the focus remains on KL Rahul, whose unbeaten century in the second ODI was the lone bright spot in an otherwise difficult batting performance.

With the five-match T20I series beginning in Nagpur on 21 January, both sides will be eager to carry the momentum of an ODI series victory into the shortest format of the game.

