Mirpur, Jul 11 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against hosts Bangladesh in the second women's T20I here on Tuesday.

India have fielded an unchanged XI, while Bangladesh brought in leg-spinner Fahima Khatun in place of veteran Salma Khatun.

India had won the first T20I by seven wickets and lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams:

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan.

India Women:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha and Minnu Mani.

